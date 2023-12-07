Renowned Media Personality Dr. Sandeep Marwah Joins Advisory Board Of Bhartiya Sanskriti Vaishvik Nyas

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In a significant development, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a distinguished international media personality and President of Marwah Studios, has been nominated to the advisory board of Bhartiya Sanskriti Vaishvik Nyas (BSVN). This strategic collaboration aims to leverage Dr. Marwah's wealth of experience in films, television, and media to further the objectives of the organization.



Expressing their enthusiasm about this partnership, Deepak Singhal, IAS Retd., former Chief Secretary UP and Convenor of BSVN, stated,“We are delighted to join hands with Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University of Media and Arts, and bring him on the advisory board of Bhartiya Sanskriti Vaishvik Nyas. His vast experience in films, television, and media will bring new light to the organization.”



Dr. Sandeep Marwah expressed his honor at working with experts who are veterans in their fields, particularly in Indian history and culture. He emphasized the commitment to unveiling truths and facts about Indian history and culture, leaving no stone unturned in the process.



Bhartiya Sanskriti Vaishvik Nyas, with Dr. Sandeep Marwah now on its advisory board, sets forth broad objectives to create a global platform for aggregating knowledge related to Bharatiya Sanskriti. The organization aims to counter false narratives that seek to demean Bharatiya Sanskriti, promote and disseminate Bharatiya Gyan among the masses, find solutions from Indic Knowledge systems for contemporary civilizational problems, and address immediate and foundational issues faced by Bharat and/or the world.



Prof. Kapil Kapoor, Dr Manohar Shinde, Dr. Sachidanand Joshi, Prof. Chaman Lal Gupta, Prof. Jagbir Singh, Prof. Sudhir Kumar, Prof. Rajnish K Mishra, Dr. Neerja A Gupta, Prof. Dr. Shashi Balaa, Prof. Baiidyanath Labh and Dr. Subroto Gangopadhyay are already on the board.



This collaboration is poised to bring together expertise and insights from various domains to contribute meaningfully to the preservation, promotion, and global understanding of Bharatiya Sanskriti.



