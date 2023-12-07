Germany's DAX index reaches new record high amid anticipations of ECB rate cuts

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Germany's DAX index reached a new record high, propelled by disappointing industrial orders data in the euro zone's largest economy. The unexpected decline in German industrial orders for October, down 3.7 percent month-on-month, intensified speculation of swift interest rate cuts from the European Central Bank (ECB) in the coming year. This economic data led to a surge in the DAX index, closing 0.8 percent higher, and contributed to a broader 0.6 percent rise in the European STOXX 600 index.



Investors responded to the unexpected drop in industrial orders by anticipating proactive measures from the ECB, particularly in the form of interest rate reductions. The decline in government bond yields across the euro zone to their lowest levels in several months further supported the positive sentiment in the equity markets. This shift in expectations and market dynamics highlighted the sensitivity of investors to economic indicators and central bank policies.



The positive momentum in the stock market was evident in sector-specific gains. The basic resources sector index experienced a notable 1.6 percent increase, aligning with the upward trajectory of basic metal prices. Additionally, shares in the travel and entertainment sector rose by 2.3 percent, reflecting a broader market optimism.



Among individual stocks, German automaker Volkswagen stood out with a significant increase of 5.4 percent. The positive performance of specific companies underscores the varied impact of economic data on different sectors within the market.



The record high for Germany's DAX index reflects the complex interplay of economic data, central bank policies, and investor sentiment. As market participants assess the implications of industrial orders and anticipate potential ECB actions, the stock market responds with notable movements, signaling the ongoing influence of macroeconomic factors on financial markets.



MENAFN07122023000045015682ID1107551649