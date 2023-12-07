800,000 Palestinians residing in northern Gaza have no access to healthcare services

(MENAFN) As of Wednesday, the Ministry of Health based in Gaza reported that approximately 800,000 Palestinians residing in the northern region of the Gaza Strip lack access to healthcare coverage.



The ministry issued a warning, labeling Israel's actions in the northern Gaza Strip as "acts of genocide."



Ashraf Al-Qudra, the ministry's spokesperson, accused the Israeli occupation of intentionally targeting and undermining healthcare infrastructure in the northern Gaza area, as stated in a release on X.



In a separate statement on Wednesday, Al-Qudra highlighted the overwhelming influx of injured individuals at Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, stressing that the facility's capacity has been surpassed. He urged for international assistance and safeguarding against Israel's escalated airstrikes.



The ministry disclosed on Tuesday that over 400,000 Palestinians in the northern Gaza Strip are now devoid of any medical services amid what they described as an ongoing genocide against the Palestinian population.



Israel recommenced its military offensive on the Gaza Strip following the conclusion of a weeklong humanitarian pause with Hamas, starting last Friday.



The conflict, ongoing since October 7, has resulted in a reported death toll of at least 16,248 Palestinians and more than 43,616 injuries due to continuous air and ground attacks after a cross-border assault by Hamas.

