Seychelles Declares State Of Emergency After Explosion, Floods: Govt

Nairobi: Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan declared a state of emergency on Thursday, ordering all citizens except essential workers to stay at home, after an explosion at a store and flooding due to heavy rainfall, the presidency said in a statement.
"Following an explosion at the CCCL explosives store that has caused massive damage... and major destruction caused by flooding due to heavy rains, the President has declared a State of Emergency for today the 7th December," the statement said.
