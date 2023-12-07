UK ex-premier defends for his conduct in first months of COVID-19 pandemic

(MENAFN) During a contentious public inquiry in London on Wednesday, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended his conduct in the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Simultaneously, he expressed remorse for the pain and losses experienced by victims.



"Can I just say how glad I am to be at this inquiry and how sorry I am for the pain and the loss and the suffering of the COVID victims," Johnson testified before the inquiry on the first of his two days of testimony.



Johnson asserted that he did not receive sufficient warnings about the potential severity of the pandemic in the early months of 2020.



A pivotal inquiry question directed at Johnson focused on why, despite alerts about the swift transmission and potential lethality of COVID, he did not take more immediate action in January and early February 2020.



"When you read that an Asiatic pandemic is about to sweep the world, you think you've heard it before. And that was the problem," Johnson declared in his testimony. "I was not being informed that this was something that would require urgent and immediate action."



The ex-premier acknowledged that there was insufficient emphasis placed on the forecasts.



He recognized the necessity for a more prominent and emphatic warning, stating "because of the experience that we’d had with other zoonotic diseases (infections transmitted between species), I think collectively in Whitehall, there was not a sufficiently loud enough klaxon."



"It’s clear that we vastly underestimated the risks in those early weeks. If we properly understood how fast COVID was spreading and the fact that it was spreading asymptomatically, there are many things we would have done differently…We were operating on a fallacious inductive logic about previous reasonable worst-case scenarios," he further declared.

