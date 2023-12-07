Airline sector to witness projected record of 4.7B passengers in 2024

(MENAFN) The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced on Wednesday that the airline sector is expected to witness a remarkable rebound, with a projected record of 4.7 billion passengers in 2024. Overcoming the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, this surge surpasses the pre-pandemic levels recorded in 2019, signaling a robust recovery for the aviation industry. IATA's optimistic outlook reflects a substantial turnaround from the turbulence faced by the sector in recent years.



Moreover, the IATA has revised its profit forecasts, anticipating that airlines will achieve net profits of USD23.3 billion in 2023. This figure is more than double the forecast made in June, which stood at USD9.8 billion. The upward revision underscores the resilience and adaptability of the airline industry in navigating through uncertainties and adapting to evolving global conditions.



In its annual review of sector trends, IATA highlighted that the projected record number of passengers in 2024 is indicative of a strong rebound and a return to normalcy for the aviation sector. The forecasted figure of 4.7 billion passengers surpasses the pre-pandemic peak of 4.5 billion passengers recorded in 2019. This positive trajectory is a testament to the industry's ability to recover and meet the pent-up demand for travel as confidence is gradually restored.



As the aviation sector anticipates this surge in passenger numbers, the broader economic landscape is also experiencing shifts. The IATA's report touched on changes in the export sector, noting a 1 percent decrease in exports of goods and services, totaling USD258.8 billion. Goods exports saw a decline of 1.8 percent, with notable decreases in consumer goods exports, particularly diamonds and pharmaceutical products. On the flip side, industrial supplies and materials experienced an increase of USD1.2 billion, contributing to a more nuanced picture of global trade dynamics.



In conclusion, the positive projections from the IATA not only indicate the recovery of the airline industry but also suggest broader economic resilience and adaptability in the face of global challenges.

