Gold prices jump as weaker US jobs data sparks conjecture on Fed policy shift

(MENAFN) Gold prices saw an upswing as the dollar weakened, with lower-than-expected US jobs data reinforcing speculations about the potential conclusion of the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle in monetary policy. In instantaneous transactions, gold experienced a 0.2 percent increase, reaching USD2,023.39 per ounce. Similarly, US gold futures for February delivery also edged up by 0.2 percent, reaching USD2,041.



Matt Simpson, Chief Analyst at City Index, noted that the volatility in gold prices is likely to be restrained leading up to the release of the upcoming non-farm jobs data in the United States. The yellow metal had recently reached a record level of USD2,135.40 on Monday, fueled by growing expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut. However, it subsequently experienced a decline of over USD100 in the same session due to uncertainties surrounding the timing of the monetary policy easing.



Recent data revealed that job vacancies in the United States plummeted to the lowest level in over two and a half years in October. This decline suggests that the rising interest rates are dampening demand for labor. The dollar index concurrently fell by 0.1 percent against a basket of currencies, following a recent two-week high, thereby making gold more affordable for holders of other currencies.



Attention is now directed toward the release of November non-farm payrolls data, scheduled for tomorrow, as it could offer additional insights into US interest rate expectations ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting next week. The intricate interplay between economic indicators, central bank policies, and global financial conditions continues to shape the trajectory of gold prices in a market environment characterized by sensitivity to monetary policy signals.



MENAFN07122023000045015682ID1107551612