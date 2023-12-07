Apple co-founder, his wife to obtain Serbian citizenship

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Serbian Leader Aleksandar Vucic declared that Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak along with his wife are going to obtain Serbian citizenship and passports.



''They will, today or tomorrow, become citizens of Serbia, and that is the greatest possible honor for us,'' stated Vucic following encountering with Wozniak in the capital Belgrade.



In his speech to the media, Vucic initially presented Wozniak and his accomplishments.



"For us, the conversation about education was of key importance. How to change the awareness of all people that education is one of the most important links for us," Vucic stated.



Over the years, Wozniak has engaged in diverse business and philanthropic endeavors, with a primary emphasis on imparting computer skills to students aged 11 to 13 in schools.



Additionally, he established an educational platform for post-secondary education and training, with a specific focus on software engineering and technology development.



Prime Minister Ana Brnabic attributed Wozniak's visit to Serbia to the state's sustained investment in education, particularly in the information technology sector.



