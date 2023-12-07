Oil prices see slight rebound after reaching lowest levels in six months

(MENAFN) Oil prices saw a slight rebound on Thursday after reaching their lowest levels in six months during the previous session, yet apprehensions persist among investors regarding diminishing demand and economic deceleration in both the United States and China. As of 0409 GMT, Brent crude futures exhibited a rise of 38 cents, equivalent to a 0.5 percent increase, reaching USD74.68 per barrel. Concurrently, US West Texas Intermediate crude futures observed a gain of 42 cents, or 0.6 percent, reaching USD69.80 per barrel.



The recent dip in oil prices was influenced by unsettling data indicating that US production remains close to record-high levels despite decreasing inventories, as highlighted by analysts at ANZ Bank in a note. Additionally, ANZ analysts pointed out that part of the decline was attributed to the ascent of fuel inventories. The US Energy Information Administration revealed that gasoline stocks surged by 5.4 million barrels to 223.6 million barrels last week, contrary to analysts' expectations of a one-million-barrel increase in a Reuters poll.



Oil prices have experienced a roughly ten percent decrease since the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, collectively known as the OPEC+ group, announced voluntary production cuts amounting to 2.2 million barrels per day. A recent Reuters survey indicated a decline in OPEC oil production in November, marking the first monthly decrease since July. This reduction is attributed to lower shipments from Nigeria and Iraq, complemented by ongoing market-supportive cuts by key players like Saudi Arabia and other members of the OPEC+ alliance. The intricate interplay of global factors continues to shape the trajectory of oil prices, with a delicate balance between production cuts and demand concerns influencing market dynamics.

