Putin ensures Saudi Crown Prince of persistent growth in Saudi-Russian ties

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin informed Saudi Arabia’s leader that not anything can stop the growth of their nations’ ties.



“While here in the region on a planned visit to the UAE, I took advantage of your invitation to meet with you and all the other friends we’ve been developing ties with for the past seven years,” Putin stated in a gathering with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh.



Emphasizing the diplomatic, financial as well as humanitarian aspects, Putin declared that Russia and Saudi Arabia have “stable and very good” ties.



“Of course, it is very important for all of us to exchange information and assessments about what is happening in the region,” Putin noted, describing their gathering as “timely.”



Putin also stated that a trip by bin Salman to Moscow was scheduled but that “circumstances have made adjustments to these plans.” He proceeded to summon the Saudi crown prince to conduct their coming meeting in Russia, which he accepted.



Bin Salman said that Putin is a “special guest” of Saudi Arabia, stressing that Russia and Saudi Arabia have several "common interests" and are functioning to attain "stability and development both in the whole world and in the Middle East."



"Over the past few years, we have achieved great results in the process of bilateral cooperation, including in the fields of energy, agriculture, trade, investment and other areas," he added.

