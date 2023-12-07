Venture capital firms embrace structural shifts amidst growing challenge

(MENAFN) Silicon Valley venture capital firms are ramping up efforts to adopt structures reminiscent of private equity firms, marking a significant shift in their operational models. The impetus behind this transformation lies in the fierce competition to safeguard investment portfolios and deliver returns to investors. Typically, venture capital funds, which focus on emerging technology companies, operate over a 10-year period with a potential extension of two years. During this span, backers await returns on their investments, with the option to compel funds to divest portfolio companies or wind down operations in the absence of satisfactory returns.



However, providing anticipated returns has become increasingly challenging due to the pandemic-induced surge in funding for technology startups and the subsequent emergence of an uncertain economic landscape. Notably, startups are opting to stay private for extended durations, complicating the traditional timelines for venture capital funds. Responding to this dynamic, numerous investors, including industry heavyweights like New Enterprise Associates (a USD25 billion venture capital firm) and New York-based Insight Partners, are actively establishing or planning to establish "continuity fund" vehicles, as indicated by sources familiar with these strategies.



While continuity funds are commonplace in private equity, their emergence in the venture capital realm is relatively rare. These funds function as secondary investment tools, enabling a kind of temporal reset for certain assets within older funds. This is achieved by selling these assets to a new entity controlled by the continuity fund. This innovative approach allows venture capital fund financiers, commonly known as Limited Partners (LPs), to revitalize or exit their investments, presenting a novel response to the evolving landscape of startup longevity and economic unpredictability.

