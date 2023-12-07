Netanyahu says Gaza to not fall under governance of Abbas

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu assured that the Gaza Strip would not be under the governance of Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas during his tenure.



Netanyahu affirmed on the social media platform X that, "As long as I'm the prime minister of Israel, this will not happen," in response to a news outlet's report suggesting that Abbas had affirmed his readiness to assume authority in Gaza.



"Those who educate their children for terrorism, finance terrorism and support terrorist families, will not be able to rule Gaza after eliminating Hamas," he declared.



As of now, the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority (PA) has not issued any comments in response to Netanyahu's statements.



Israeli media reports indicate that Netanyahu communicated to the US administration that the Palestinian Authority would not have a role in the Gaza Strip in the aftermath of the conflict.



Netanyahu's remarks stand in contrast to the position of the US, which has consistently underscored the importance of having a "Palestinian authority" in Gaza following the conclusion of the war.



The Palestinian Authority, on its part, has expressed readiness to re-enter Gaza as part of an overarching political strategy. This strategy encompasses fostering unity among the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem as an integral component of a political resolution, ultimately leading to the formation of a Palestinian state.

