Jordan Sends 17 Aid Flights To Support Gaza Within To Our People In Gaza Campaign

Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra) -- The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) has launched a series of relief efforts under the "To Our People in Gaza" campaign, delivering a total of 17 aid flights to the Gaza Strip since the crisis began.This collaborative initiative involved close coordination and cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, the Jordanian Armed Forces/Air Force, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).In a statement issued on Thursday, the Organization provided a comprehensive overview of the aid contents, which included vital supplies such as medical materials, medicines, dialysis treatments, food parcels, ready-made meals, clothing, health kits, baby formula, and specialized medical items for children.To ensure effective distribution, relief and medical aid, along with clothing, were handed over to the Egyptian Red Crescent for transportation via the Rafah crossing into the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian Red Crescent and the UNRWA will oversee the subsequent delivery and distribution of these crucial resources to the health sector and official agencies operating in Gaza.Hussein Shibli, JHCO Secretary-General, expressed unwavering commitment to promptly meet the essential needs of the people in Gaza and provide support to the various sectors affected by the ongoing crisis.Overcoming challenges related to quantity and speed, the organization collaborated with international, regional, and local humanitarian entities, private companies, popular initiatives, and government agencies to collect both monetary and in-kind donations, aligning them with the identified needs in Gaza.Highlighting the comprehensive relief efforts, Shibli emphasized that the air transportation of aid was complemented by ground convoys carrying a staggering 286 tons of food parcels, ready-made meals, relief supplies, and clothing.The Organization continues to actively receive monetary contributions. Donors can contribute through the designated bank account at al-Etihad Bank (Account Number: JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06) or employ various electronic platforms, including CliQ JHCOGAZA, "eFAWATEERcom " service, and the official website