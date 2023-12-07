Israeli Airstrikes Claim 23 Palestinian Lives In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra) -- In a devastating series of airstrikes conducted by Israeli warplanes in the early hours of Thursday, at least 17 Palestinians were tragically killed, and numerous others sustained injuries in the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.The targeted bombing focused on a house belonging to the Al-Mashi family, which also housed displaced families, resulting in significant damage to a neighboring residence.Moreover, in Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip, at least 6 Palestinians lost their lives, and several others were wounded as a result of Israeli airstrikes targeting a residential structure in the Shaboura camp.Israeli aircraft also launched raids on the homes of the Asfoura, Al-Najjar, Abu Al-Asal, and Aweida families on Al-Nuzha Street and the vicinity of Al-Khalafa Mosque. Additionally, the occupation artillery bombarded the Abu Hussein School in Jabalia, north of Gaza, causing further deaths and injuries.Furthermore, the occupation aircraft deployed internationally banned phosphorus bombs in their assault on the Jabalia camp, leading to additional loss of lives, injuries, and widespread fires.The continuous Israeli bombings, along with the siege imposed by occupation tanks and snipers, forced Palestinians in Jabalia camp to bury numerous victims in a mass grave within the camp.In the southern Gaza Strip, the occupation aircraft persisted in targeting residential homes and various areas within the Khan Yunis. Meanwhile, the occupation warboats intensified their bombardment along the coast of Khan Yunis and Rafah.The Israeli warplanes executed airstrikes on agricultural land in Khirbat Al-Adas, as well as a residence belonging to the Sadiq family on Jalal Street. Raids were also launched in the vicinity of Street 5 and the eastern areas of Khan Yunis.The casualties resulting from these attacks were transported to the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, including victims from the bombing of citizens' homes in the east of Salah al-Din Mosque and the al-Majaida neighborhood in central Khan Yunis.In Deir al-Balah, situated in the middle of the coastal enclave, the occupation aircraft targeted a house on Al-Baraka Street, conducted a series of raids in Nuseirat, bombarded a residence owned by the Al-Sharif family in Gaza City, and unleashed a barrage of poison gas bombs east of the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, causing suffocation injuries among civilians. Several martyrs and wounded individuals were transported to Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir Al-Balah.With all hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip rendered inoperable, intensified occupation raids, and the obstruction of ambulance and rescue crews from reaching the affected areas, the recovery of wounded individuals trapped under the rubble of destroyed homes has become an exceedingly difficult task, leading to their deaths.Moreover, several injured individuals lack the means to receive proper medical treatment, exacerbating their conditions, even if their injuries are moderate, often resulting in fatal outcomes.