Chilly Thursday, Pleasant Weekend Weather Forecast In Most Regions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra) -- Jordan is poised to anticipate a diverse range of weather conditions across its regions, according to the latest report from the Jordan Meteorological Department.On Thursday, temperatures are aligning closely with seasonal averages, bringing relatively cooler climates across most areas, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience moderate warmth.Cloud cover will vary, appearing at different altitudes, with a slim chance of sporadic light rain showers in certain northern parts of the country during the morning. Southwest winds are forecast to blow at a moderate pace.On Friday, temperatures are predicted to rise marginally. This uptick will bring about mild weather across most regions and relatively warmer conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Clouds are expected at medium to high altitudes, while winds will maintain a moderate pace, fluctuating between southwest and southeast directions, occasionally intensifying.Saturday will witness a noticeable dip in temperatures, so relatively cooler weather is anticipated in most regions, whereas the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba areas will maintain moderate warmth. Lower-altitude cloud cover is expected, accompanied by a possibility of light rain showers in the northernmost parts of the country during morning hours. Winds are projected to remain moderate from the southwest, occasionally gaining strength intermittently.Today, temperature ranges will vary significantly. In Eastern Amman, temperatures could reach highs of around 17C and drop to lows of 10C, while Western Amman might experience highs of about 15C with lows of 8C. Moving north to the highlands, temperatures will range between highs of 14C and lows of 8C, while in the southern highlands will reach highs of 15C and lows of 7C. Aqaba in the south tends to be relatively warmer, with temperatures reaching highs of 26C and lows of 15C.