Mamaearth Celebrates 7 Years Of Spreading Goodness

Gurgaon, December 6, 2023- Mamaearth, the fastest growing toxin-free personal care brand, celebrates seven years of providing natural, and safe personal care products.



Mamaearth is a purpose-driven brand, crafted on the principles of Honesty, Natural, and safety, that aims to solve personal care concerns of Indians by providing safe, natural, toxin-free products. The brand has gained a loyal customer base owing to its purpose driven initiatives and innovative product offerings.



The brand believes that goodness starts with the small choices we make every day, and this reflects in

the choices the brand has made with its products and initiatives like Plastic Positive and Plant Goodness.

The brand has been on a constant endeavor to serve the consumers and society and make the world a

better place.



Over the past seven years, the brand has grown from strength to strength, reinforcing its position in the market and building love amongst consumers. The brand has stayed committed and dedicated to delivering best quality products to its consumers.



On this anniversary, the brand embarks seven milestones over the last seven years, hitting one major milestone every year, since inception.



2016- Embarked upon the promise to provide toxin-free solutions for your munchkin

2017- Extended our commitment to Personal Care

2018- Joined hands with Shilpa Shetty Kundra as an Investor and Brand Ambassador

2019- Shed tears of joy while we unpeeled our Onion Range

2020- Took a step towards making the environment greener with the Plant Goodness Initiative

2021- Strengthen our roots as we became an army of 1M strong on Instagram

2022- Pledged to glam you up #EverydayNaturally with Toxin-free Makeup up Range

2023- Gleamed with pride for being in top 15th Beauty & Personal Care brands in India (as per Jefferies)

Sharing her happiness on the 7th anniversary, Ghazal Alagh, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Honasa Consumer Ltd. said As I reflect over the years gone by, I am filled with joy and gratitude to our consumers, team and partners who have made every year better than the passing year. We promise to stay committed to our values and will strive harder to deliver on your evolving demands. We sincerely hope the bond with grows stronger in the coming years, and we will create a better world for us and our future generations.





About Mamaearth



Founded by husband-wife duo Ghazal Alagh and Varun Alagh, Mamaearth is the fastest growing beauty and personal care brand. Driven by innovation and using the best of science and nature, the brand caters to personal care needs of young, aspirational and increasingly conscious Indian consumers. In a short span of 6 years, Mamaearth has created a product portfolio of 200+ products packed with goodness inside and has reached over 5 million customers in 500 Indian cities servicing over 18000 pin codes. Mamaearth products are available on , major eCommerce platforms like Amazon, Nykaa, Flipkart and over 40 thousand points of sales across the country.

