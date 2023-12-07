The US-FDA Has Approved Tirzepatide For Chronic Weight Management In Adults With Obesity

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Zepbound (tirzepatide) injection for chronic weight management in adults with obesity (body mass index of 30 kilograms per square meter (kg/m2) or greater) or overweight (body mass index of 27 kg/m2 or greater) with at least one weight-related condition (such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes or high cholesterol) for use, in addition to a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity. Tirzepatide, the active ingredient in Zepbound, is already approved under the trade name Mounjaro to be used along with diet and exercise to help improve blood sugar (glucose) in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Company :-ACI

User :- Hauqe Khondoker

Email :...

Phone :- (+88-02) 55068511-14

Url :-