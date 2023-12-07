Some Foreign Journalists Poised To Spread Disinformation On Ukraine's Leaders - Watchdog

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A disinformation campaign is being prepared in some foreign mass media outlets against Ukraine's top leadership.

That's according to the Center for Countering Disinformation , Ukrinform reports.

"A series of publications carrying disinformation against Ukraine's military and political leadership is in the works, set to appear on the pages of English-language outlets," the statement reads.

It is noted that the pieces will be authored by journalists who previously worked in Russia, in particular, shortly after Vladimir Putin took power in the country.

The articles aim to sow a split among Ukrainians, the agency stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War warned that Russia will in the near future launch another round of disinformation campaign regarding the causes behind suspending POW swaps.