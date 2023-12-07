52 Azerbaijani Students Studying In Scotland

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld said that 52
Azerbaijani students are studying in Scotland. The ambassador wrote
about it in the account "X", Azernews reports.
The ambassador noted that there are hundreds of Scottish
graduates in Azerbaijan: "This year 52 talented young people are
studying in Scottish universities on state scholarships.
"We are working to increase double degrees and research
cooperation between universities." says the ambassador.
MENAFN07122023000195011045ID1107551478
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.