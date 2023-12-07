               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
52 Azerbaijani Students Studying In Scotland


12/7/2023 2:12:24 AM

Abbas Ganbay Read more

British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld said that 52 Azerbaijani students are studying in Scotland. The ambassador wrote about it in the account "X", Azernews reports.

The ambassador noted that there are hundreds of Scottish graduates in Azerbaijan: "This year 52 talented young people are studying in Scottish universities on state scholarships.

"We are working to increase double degrees and research cooperation between universities." says the ambassador.

