US Attaches Greater Value To Relations With Azerbaijan

Elnur Enveroglu

Sometimes strong countries with huge economic and military potential make mistakes and weaken their position in front of others due to such erroneous steps. Because what makes the state strong is its political elite, political structures that work together in the pillars of the state. If one of them goes against the principles of the state, the result is negative.

Although the policy of the United States began to follow such a trend, it did not last long. The mistakes resulted in immediate failure, and a great power like the USA showed that there was a serious error in the path of its advance, and this error was extremely risky for it on the road that extended to the South Caucasus.

Not so long time passed from the moment of the US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien's vehement speech about the section 907th amendment against Azerbaijan and the proposals of the politicians sitting in the US Congress on the introduction of sanctions against Azerbaijan. Although the comprehensive influence of the Armenian lobby in the congress was strong, it could only last to a certain extent.

Because the US felt regret during the call of State Secretary Antony Blinken to President Ilham Aliyev, and even before that it predicted that the results would not be positive for the Capitol.

In general, official Washington is well aware that Azerbaijan, which is becoming an economic giant in the South Caucasus day by day, is its only way out both in the South Caucasus region and on the way to Asia. There are many US funding and donor organizations that have been operating in the region for more than 20 years. In addition, the presence of the United States in the South Caucasus region, where there is a competitor like Russia, can be safely ensured only by Azerbaijan. However, the United States could implement it as European countries, especially France, tried to do it over Armenia.

But official Washington has always been able to think more pragmatically than Europe - at least it has been able to prove its leadership in politics by admitting mistakes in advance. For example, imagine how it damages the EU reputation while the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell repeats the same mistake many times and enthusiastically voices the claim that once allegedly "120,000" and now as though "150,000 Armenians have been removed from Garabagh".

Although the Garabakh reality is clearly over for the whole world, the issue remains open for Josep Borell and his Armenian partners. But since this matter has no fundamental root, it just annoys ears like the buzzing of flies.

However, this is not so important for Azerbaijan. Official Baku opens its doors only to well-intentioned visitors and attaches great importance to them.

President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with James O'Brien can be characterized as a manifestation of the rapprochement in Azerbaijan-US relations in this regard. Indeed, US-Azerbaijani relations are already returning to a positive course. Because new realities have emerged in the South Caucasus region, and one of the reasons for this return is the acceptance of this reality by the United States.

It is clear that certain misunderstandings arose in the United States and the issue reached such a level that the diplomatic ties between the two countries were close to being broken. However, as always, Azerbaijan revealed its principled position within the framework of diplomatic rules and proved that it is impossible to continue relations with Azerbaijan in this way.

Another issue is that there are very good opportunities for peace in the new reality created by the restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty. The United States of America realizes this and moves the relationship forward and at the same time tries to take advantage of it.

O'Brien's visit is important in this respect. Because it was agreed upon during the telephone conversation of President Ilham Aliyev with Antony Blinken.

Furthermore, in order to restore relations, the visit of Azerbaijani officials to the United States is being resumed - which Congress has repeatedly called for sanctions.

Nevertheless, it seems that the proposal made by the US Congress was not acceptable to the United States. On the contrary, it is most important to continue bilateral relations between Baku and Washington on a positive course.