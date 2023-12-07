US Attaches Greater Value To Relations With Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu Read more
Sometimes strong countries with huge economic and military
potential make mistakes and weaken their position in front of
others due to such erroneous steps. Because what makes the state
strong is its political elite, political structures that work
together in the pillars of the state. If one of them goes against
the principles of the state, the result is negative.
Although the policy of the United States began to follow such a
trend, it did not last long. The mistakes resulted in immediate
failure, and a great power like the USA showed that there was a
serious error in the path of its advance, and this error was
extremely risky for it on the road that extended to the South
Caucasus.
Not so long time passed from the moment of the US Assistant
Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James
O'Brien's vehement speech about the section 907th amendment against
Azerbaijan and the proposals of the politicians sitting in the US
Congress on the introduction of sanctions against Azerbaijan.
Although the comprehensive influence of the Armenian lobby in the
congress was strong, it could only last to a certain extent.
Because the US felt regret during the call of State Secretary
Antony Blinken to President Ilham Aliyev, and even before that it
predicted that the results would not be positive for the
Capitol.
In general, official Washington is well aware that Azerbaijan,
which is becoming an economic giant in the South Caucasus day by
day, is its only way out both in the South Caucasus region and on
the way to Asia. There are many US funding and donor organizations
that have been operating in the region for more than 20 years. In
addition, the presence of the United States in the South Caucasus
region, where there is a competitor like Russia, can be safely
ensured only by Azerbaijan. However, the United States could
implement it as European countries, especially France, tried to do
it over Armenia.
But official Washington has always been able to think more
pragmatically than Europe - at least it has been able to prove its
leadership in politics by admitting mistakes in advance. For
example, imagine how it damages the EU reputation while the High
Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy
Josep Borrell repeats the same mistake many times and
enthusiastically voices the claim that once allegedly "120,000" and
now as though "150,000 Armenians have been removed from
Garabagh".
Although the Garabakh reality is clearly over for the whole
world, the issue remains open for Josep Borell and his Armenian
partners. But since this matter has no fundamental root, it just
annoys ears like the buzzing of flies.
However, this is not so important for Azerbaijan. Official Baku
opens its doors only to well-intentioned visitors and attaches
great importance to them.
President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with James O'Brien can be
characterized as a manifestation of the rapprochement in
Azerbaijan-US relations in this regard. Indeed, US-Azerbaijani
relations are already returning to a positive course. Because new
realities have emerged in the South Caucasus region, and one of the
reasons for this return is the acceptance of this reality by the
United States.
It is clear that certain misunderstandings arose in the United
States and the issue reached such a level that the diplomatic ties
between the two countries were close to being broken. However, as
always, Azerbaijan revealed its principled position within the
framework of diplomatic rules and proved that it is impossible to
continue relations with Azerbaijan in this way.
Another issue is that there are very good opportunities for
peace in the new reality created by the restoration of Azerbaijan's
sovereignty. The United States of America realizes this and moves
the relationship forward and at the same time tries to take
advantage of it.
O'Brien's visit is important in this respect. Because it was
agreed upon during the telephone conversation of President Ilham
Aliyev with Antony Blinken.
Furthermore, in order to restore relations, the visit of
Azerbaijani officials to the United States is being resumed - which
Congress has repeatedly called for sanctions.
Nevertheless, it seems that the proposal made by the US Congress
was not acceptable to the United States. On the contrary, it is
most important to continue bilateral relations between Baku and
Washington on a positive course.
MENAFN07122023000195011045ID1107551477
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.