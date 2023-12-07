Study shows teenage mathematics, reading abilities indicate ‘unpredictable drop’

(MENAFN) A recent study conducted by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has raised alarms by indicating an unprecedented drop in the academic performance of teenagers worldwide. The study, encompassing 81 countries and nearly 700,000 15-year-olds, assessed math, reading, and science skills through the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) 2022, aiming to evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on learning.



The OECD's findings, released on Tuesday, unveiled a significant decline in average scores, with a startling 10-point decrease in reading and an even more substantial drop of nearly 15 points in math compared to the 2018 assessment. The report emphasized that science scores remained relatively stable during this period, marking an unusual divergence in academic achievement.



Notably, the study highlighted that the decline in math performance was "three times larger" than any previous changes observed. Germany, Iceland, the Netherlands, Norway, and Poland were identified as countries experiencing the most substantial declines, while participants from Singapore, China, Japan, and South Korea consistently outperformed their global counterparts.

The impact of digital devices on students' academic performance emerged as another significant aspect of the study. It revealed that moderate gadget use in school was associated with better grades. However, the key factor influencing outcomes was whether technology was utilized to support learning or posed a distraction.



The global implications of this unprecedented decline in teenage academic proficiency are substantial, prompting concerns about the potential long-term effects on future generations and the workforce. As educators, policymakers, and parents grapple with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic on education, the study provides critical insights into the need for targeted interventions and a reevaluation of educational strategies to address the identified challenges.



The study's identification of countries with resilient educational outcomes, such as Singapore, China, Japan, and South Korea, invites further exploration into the factors contributing to their success. Additionally, the nuanced relationship between digital devices and academic performance underscores the importance of integrating technology judiciously in educational settings to enhance rather than hinder learning.



In a rapidly evolving global landscape, the OECD's findings serve as a call to action for stakeholders to collaboratively address the complex issues affecting teenage academic achievement. By understanding the nuances of the challenges presented in the study, educators and policymakers can work towards fostering a more robust and adaptive educational framework for the next generation.



