Srinagar Records Season's Coldest Night At Minus 2.6°C


12/7/2023 2:10:19 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- There was no let up in severe cold weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir as Srinagar recorded season's coldest night at minus 2.6°C on Thursday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that further drop by 1-2°C is expected in next three days before some relief from the freezing cold conditions.

Till December 10, he said, mainly dry weather is expected in J&K.

On December 11, he said, weather is expected to be generally cloudy.

From December 12-15, he said, weather is likely to be generally cloudy with light rain/snow at isolated higher reaches.

“Fall in Minimum temperature by 1-2°C is expected during next 3 days over all the stations and thereafter slight improvement till December 15,” he said.

Regarding the minimum temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.6°C, the coldest so far this season, against 2.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.0°C below normal for this time of the year in Srinagar.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 2.2°C against minus 2.0°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 1.4°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 4.9°C against minus 5.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 1.4°C against minus 0.5°C on the previous night and the temperature was below normal for the place by 0.7°C, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.1°C against minus 2.7°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 2.5°C against minus 2.6°C on the previous night and the latest temperature was 1.2°C above normal for the popular skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu recorded a minimum of 9.6°C against 9.9°C on previous night, and it was below normal by 0.4°C for the winter capital of J&K, he said.

