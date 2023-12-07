New Chinese nuclear plant recognized as ‘world`s first’

(MENAFN) In a historic announcement, the National Energy Administration (NEA) of China revealed that the Shidao Bay Nuclear Power Plant, also known as Shidaowan, has officially commenced commercial operations, marking the world's inaugural fourth-generation nuclear power plant (NPP). The high-temperature gas-cooled reactor (HTGR) at Shidaowan successfully completed a rigorous 168-hour non-stop test, signifying a major leap forward in nuclear power technology.



According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), these innovative fourth-generation reactors hold the potential to produce up to 70 times more energy, contributing to the increased sustainability of nuclear power and aiding in the reduction of volume, toxicity, and lifespan of radioactive waste. The NEA proudly asserted that China has now achieved a leading global position in the research, development, and application of fourth-generation nuclear power technologies.



The commissioning of Shidaowan NPP is anticipated to play a pivotal role in promoting the safe development of nuclear power, further enhancing China's scientific and technological innovation capabilities. Chief designer of the HTGR nuclear power plant program, Zhang Zuoyi, emphasized the paramount importance of safety in the design, highlighting the reactor's ability to maintain a safe state and avoid potential meltdowns or leaks of radioactive materials. Even in the unlikely event of a total loss of cooling capacity, the reactor is engineered to autonomously sustain its safety features without requiring external intervention.



The journey to this groundbreaking achievement traces back to March 2002 when China Huaneng initiated preliminary work on the NPP demonstration project in collaboration with China Nuclear Engineering and Tsinghua University. Despite facing delays following the Fukushima nuclear power plant incident in Japan, which occurred in March 2011 due to an earthquake and subsequent tsunami, the implementation plan for Shidaowan NPP was ultimately approved, marking a testament to China's commitment to advancing nuclear technology.



This momentous achievement not only signifies a technological milestone for China but also holds global implications for the future of nuclear energy. As the world grapples with the urgent need for sustainable and efficient power sources, China's success in the development and operation of the world's first fourth-generation nuclear power plant marks a significant step towards addressing these challenges and shaping the future of clean energy on a global scale.



