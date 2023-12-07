EXPERIENCE THE MAGIC OF MAURITIUS THIS FESTIVE SEASON

(MENAFN- Global Advertising) JW Marriott Mauritius Resort, operating under the franchise license of Marriott International is gearing up for an unforgettable festive holiday season. From fine dining with all the trimmings to barefoot beach barbecues and high-octane activities on powder soft beaches, there’s something for every family member to enjoy.



Fairy Land Vibes and Magical Encounters at JW Marriott Mauritius Resort

Step into another realm of enchantment and mystery as JW Marriott Mauritius Resort embraces fantasy and wonder with "Fairy Land - A Magical Encounter”, inspired by the fascinating appeal of The Greatest Showman. Beginning the Christmas cheer is the timeless Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony and Christmas Market that marks the official start of the festive celebrations on 22 December that includes lots of activities and offerings such as a complimentary wind surging initiation, a 20% off facial treatments and so much more! The following days will be brimming with activities including whimsical arts and crafts classes, gingerbread house decorating competitions, an enchanted Forest Walk, live band & musicians and the much anticipated Santa’s Workshop Adventure, a highlight for every guest.



On New Year’s Eve enjoy an enthralling dinner cirque extravaganza combining the grandeur of cabaret, the marvel of magic, the excitement of the circus and the whimsy of fairytales housed in a crystal-lit burlesque Big Top tent on the beach. The glitter-dusted evening culminates in a fireworks display at midnight and dancing till dawn with an exquisite menu for a magical dinner along with live entertainment for kids and adults.



Experience a magical holiday at JW Marriott Mauritius Resort! Join us on a special journey filled with fairy tale-inspired moments designed for you and your loved ones. In our beautiful resort, you'll find enchanting activities that will create unforgettable memories. Enjoy delicious dining with a touch of fairy tale magic and be mesmerized by captivating entertainment.



Come together to create magic and let our "Fairy Land" be your haven of joy under the tropical island stars. Wishing you a magical holiday season and a Happy New Year!







