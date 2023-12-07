UK Immigration Minister steps down over disagreements with government’s policy on immigration

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, The UK Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick resigned, declaring that he "cannot continue in his position when he has disagreements with the direction of the government’s policy on immigration."



The resignation coincides with the government's introduction of emergency legislation designed to expedite its Rwanda policy.



"However, I refuse to be yet another politician who makes promises on immigration to the British public but does not keep them," he stated in a note to British Premier Rishi Sunak.



“...We said that we would stop the boats altogether. That is what the public rightly demands and expects of us. We must truly mean that we will do 'whatever it takes' to deliver this commitment when we say so. This emergency legislation is the last opportunity to prove this, but in its current drafting it does not go far enough," Jenrick further mentioned.



The suggested legislation, crafted to navigate legal hurdles surrounding deportation flights, has ignited heated discussions within the Conservative party.



While government officials assert that the bill will preemptively address challenges to deportation flights, it does not fully meet the expectations of certain factions within the Tory right wing.



Speculation surrounds Jenrick's position, especially considering his earlier suggestions hinting at the potential withdrawal of the UK from the European Convention on Human Rights (EHCR).

MENAFN07122023000045015839ID1107551447