Gaza’s Al-Ahli Hospital grapples with overwhelming surge in patients, surpasses capacity

(MENAFN) In northern Gaza City, the Al-Ahli Hospital is grappling with an overwhelming surge in patients, surpassing its designated capacity. This challenging situation arises from the substantial influx of injured individuals who have been transferred to the facility.



The spokesperson for the Health Ministry in Gaza, Dr. Ashraf al-Qudra, urgently conveyed the gravity of the situation in a statement on Wednesday. In the wake of Israel's heightened bombardment, the hospital is struggling to cope with the escalating number of casualties, creating an urgent need for international support and protection.



Dr. Ashraf al-Qudra emphasized the critical nature of the circumstances, pointing out that patients within the facility are facing life-threatening situations, bleeding profusely, and requiring immediate medical attention.



The statement, shared on X, serves as an appeal for assistance and intervention from the global community to address the escalating humanitarian crisis unfolding at Al-Ahli Hospital.



"We are making every effort to operate as much of the medical complex as possible to receive the wounded," he continued.



The spokesperson emphasized that the medical staff at Al-Ahli Hospital are encountering substantial challenges and are in need of both support and protection from international organizations.

