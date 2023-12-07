White House rejects Israel’s control over Gaza after war

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the White House dismissed the notion that Israel would reassert control over the blockaded Gaza Strip following the conclusion of its current conflict, maintaining an existing disagreement with Tel Aviv regarding the future of the coastal enclave.



The Biden government does "not support a reoccupation of Gaza," National Security Council representative John Kirby informed journalists at the White House, only a day following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sated that his military has to sustain undetermined security control on the Gaza Strip.



"We don't support any shrinking in the territorial boundaries of Gaza. We don't support any permanent displacement of the people of Gaza outside of Gaza," Kirby declared.



"And as we have said many, many times, we believe that there needs to be some critical questions as to all of us, including our regional partners, about what governance in Gaza looks like. I don't have the answers to all those questions, but what we do know is it's got to be responsive to the aspirations of the Palestinian people, has to be representative of them," the representative added.



Rejecting the idea of ceding control of Gaza's security to an international force, Netanyahu stated on Tuesday that the Israeli military will continue to maintain authority over the area after the battle. Gaza "must be demilitarized" after the battle is over, he added.



"In order for Gaza to be demilitarized, there is only one force that can see to this demilitarization – and that force is the IDF," Kirby stated following a cabinet meeting, indicating the Israeli army.

