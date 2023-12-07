Revelwood Expands Award-Winning Workday Adaptive Planning Business In Europe

(MENAFN- Pressat) Jonathan Dunn, Experienced Managing Director, Will Lead Operations

FLORHAM PARK, NJ and LONDON – 7, December 2023 - Revelwood, the Workday Adaptive 2023 Solution Provider of the Year – Americas , is expanding to companies in Europe. Revelwood appoints Jonathan Dunn as Managing Director to lead the European business. Jonathan has a wealth of experience in growing technology and software consultancies across multiple sectors and geographies. He has a demonstrated history of helping businesses grow and maximize market share, having held similar positions at Arum and Cooper Software. Jonathan was previously Chairman of a brain injury charity, Edinburgh Headway Group.

Companies in Europe will be able to transform their finance operations with the guidance of the experienced team at Revelwood. The company is a Workday Adaptive Planning Platinum partner and has received several awards from Workday for its commitment to and growth of its Workday Adaptive Planning practice .

Commenting on the announcement, Ken Wolf CEO, Revelwood said:

“Jonathan has an established record of success in cross-border business and operational growth, having spent his career developing and growing customer-facing consulting businesses. His leadership and experience will add a wealth of knowledge at a very important time in the global expansion of Revelwood.”

Jonathan Dunn, Managing Director, Revelwood stated:

“Revelwood has spent nearly 30 years delivering innovative solutions for the Office of Finance to businesses of all sizes in every industry. By combining Workday Adaptive Planning's robust technology with the Revelwood team's unparalleled expertise, we are setting the stage to help organizations in Europe transform their finance operations and unlock truly powerful financial planning and analysis (FP&A)."

Ryan Reid, Senior Director, Workday added:

“Revelwood bring a huge amount of success and experience from the U.S., which will offer significant value to European companies looking to accelerate and maximise business efficiency and growth by unlocking the power of our market-leading software.”

About Revelwood

Established in 1995, Revelwood helps finance organizations close, consolidate, plan, monitor, and analyze business performance. As experts in solutions for the Office of Finance, we partner with best-in-breed software companies by applying best practices guidance and our pre-configured applications to help businesses achieve their full potential. Revelwood's mission is to help you gain the insight you need to disrupt your industry and the world. The Revelwood team lives by our Core Values, is committed to your success, and, as our clients can attest to, will“always have your back.” Learn more by visiting



