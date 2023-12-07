Senate Republicans In US Block Aid To Israel, Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- Senate Republicans blocked aid for the Israel regime and Ukraine from advancing in a key vote on Wednesday in protest over a dispute about border security policy, a clash that threatens to derail passage of the foreign aid, said US media outlets.

According to US Media outlets, Republicans have insisted that the foreign aid must be paired with major border security policy changes.

There have been talks to try to find consensus, but no bipartisan deal has been reached over the contentious issue, media added.

Senators voted 49-51, failing to reach the 60-vote threshold that would allow the proposal to come up for consideration. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) voted with every Republican against the measure. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) flipped his vote to "no" so he could bring the bill up again in the future.

The USD 111 billion emergency supplemental package requested by President Biden also included aid for the Indo-Pacific region, as well as funding for humanitarian aid in Gaza, the border and to combat fentanyl trafficking.

The stalemate came amid Israel aggressive war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and elsewhere and Ukraine's war against Russian aggression.

The White House issued a dire warning earlier this week that funding for Ukraine is running out and failure to secure an agreement to approve further aid will present critical national security risks.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said ahead of the vote that Republicans would block the bill when it came up for consideration because they believe it does not adequately address border security.

"Senate Republicans are going to deny cloture on a bill that doesn't address America's top national security priorities in a serious way. As we've said for weeks, legislation that does not include policy changes to secure our borders will not pass the Senate," he said on the Senate floor.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has accused Republicans of "hostage taking" as the path to passing aid to Ukraine and Israel remains unclear.

Schumer warned on Tuesday that, "without more aid from Congress, Ukraine may fall, democracy in Europe will be imperiled and those who think Vladimir Putin will stop merely at Ukraine willfully ignored the clear and unmistakable warnings of history." (end)

