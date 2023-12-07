               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Return Of Children Deported By Russia One Ukraine's Most Important Tasks - Kyslytsya At UNSC


12/7/2023 1:11:47 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The return of Ukrainian children who were illegally deported or forcibly relocated by the Russian Federation is one of the most urgent tasks for Ukraine's authorities.

This was stated by Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya, who spoke at an UNSC meeting on Wenesday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Ukraine once again emphasizes that all children must be returned immediately and unconditionally, including those who were subsequently adopted or transferred to foster families," the permanent representative said.

Read also: Another 149 children to be evacuated from de-occupied Kherson region - RMA

He thanked foreign partners for their active role and constant support of Ukraine's efforts in this regard.

Kyslytsya also recalled that the first meeting of the international coalition for the return of Ukrainian children will be held in Kyiv on December 8, aimed to "bolster Ukraine's mission in bringing deported and forcibly displaced children back home. Additionally, the coalition aims to undertake specific projects and commitments ensuring the safe repatriation, rehabilitation, and integration of the affected children.”

Read also: Six more Ukrainian children being returned from Russia with help of Qatar

As reported, on Wednesday the UN Security Council considered the humanitarian situation of Ukraine related to Russian strikes targeting civilian objects. Permanent Representative Kyslytsya delivered his address in Spanish.

MENAFN07122023000193011044ID1107551354

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search