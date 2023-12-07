Yermak, Stefanchuk, Umerov Meet With Adviser Sullivan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with the U.S. President's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Yermak spoke of the meeting on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Together with the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, and Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, I met with the U.S. President's National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan," the statement reads.

Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA Oksana Markarova and adviser to the Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Daria Zarivna also took part in the meeting.

The head of the President's Office noted that the parties had an important conversation about the front line developments, weapons, and the victory of Ukraine.

"I thanked the USA for organizing the Ukrainian-American conference of defense industries, which is taking place on December 5-6 in Washington," Yermak wrote.

As reported, the defense industry conference DFNC1: US Edition has kicked off in Washington, aiming to deepen cooperation in the field of arms production and technology exchange between defense companies of Ukraine and the United States.

During his speech at the conference, President Volodymyr Zelensky invited American defense companies to cooperate with Ukraine.

