Aftershocks Possible Following Quake In Azerbaijan, Seismological Survey Center Says

He urged the population not to be worried.
"A strong earthquake is not expected in Baku. Repeated tremors
are possible, but they will not be destructive," Yetirmishli
added.
The earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea, 60 km east of
Siyazan station. The magnitude of the earthquake amounted to 5.6
points. The earthquake was registered at a depth of 68 km.
