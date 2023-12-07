Aftershocks Possible Following Quake In Azerbaijan, Seismological Survey Center Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. It is possible that after the recent earthquake in Azerbaijan on December 7, aftershocks will be registered, Director General of the Azerbaijani Seismological Survey Center of ANAS Gurban Yetirmishli told Trend .

He urged the population not to be worried.

"A strong earthquake is not expected in Baku. Repeated tremors are possible, but they will not be destructive," Yetirmishli added.

The earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea, 60 km east of Siyazan station. The magnitude of the earthquake amounted to 5.6 points. The earthquake was registered at a depth of 68 km.

