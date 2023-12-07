               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Iranian Currency Rates For December 7


12/7/2023 1:11:36 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 7, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 23 currencies grew in price and 14 declined in price compared to December 6.

The CBI states that one dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,315 rials

Currency

Rial on December 7

Rial on December 6

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,868

52,867

1 Swiss franc

CHF

48,049

47,934

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,020

4,001

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,837

3,844

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,078

6,076

1 Indian rupee

INR

504

504

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,139

135,967

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,757

14,752

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,539

28,517

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,377

5,372

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,088

109,105

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,923

30,928

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,851

25,747

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,224

2,210

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,453

1,454

1 Russian ruble

RUB

456

465

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,208

3,209

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,584

27,505

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,705

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,332

31,301

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,175

38,187

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,285

1,281

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,484

31,476

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,715

8,720

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,891

5,885

100 Thai baths

THB

119,354

118,894

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,997

9,001

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,944

31,869

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,315

45,300

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,137

9,110

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,661

15,614

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,706

2,714

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

604

606

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,747

12,747

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,675

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,885

75,779

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,840

3,842

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,014

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 456,917 rials and the price of $1 is 423,496 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 415,379 rials, and the price of $1 is 384,996 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 500,000–503,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 539,000–542,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur

