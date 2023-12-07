Police Intensifies Work After December 7 Earthquake In Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. After the
December 7 earthquake in Baku, the police intensified its work,
says the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs, Trend reports.
"Special instructions were given by the Ministry of Internal
Affairs due to the earthquake. With the involvement of additional
forces in the service, uninterrupted service was organized. No
particular concern has been observed. All incoming information is
carefully monitored and verified," the ministry said.
The earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea, 60 km east of
Siyazan station. The magnitude of the earthquake amounted to 5.6
points. The earthquake was registered at a depth of 68 km.
