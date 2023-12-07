US Senate faces setback as Biden's USD105B Ukraine, Israel assistance package stalls

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Democratic-led Senate encountered a setback in its attempt to push forward Leader Joe Biden's proposed spending package of over USD 105 billion. This package primarily includes supplementary military assistance for Ukraine and Israel.



The supplemental spending bill fell short of surpassing a crucial 60-vote procedural threshold, with a vote count of 49-51. Notably, Senator Bernie Sanders, an Independent aligned with the Democratic caucus, diverged from his party's stance and aligned with Republicans in opposition. Sanders expressed reservations about the package, particularly objecting to the additional funding earmarked for Israel amid its conflict in the beleaguered Gaza Strip.



Sanders has expressed his objection to the extra assistance, claiming that he voted in opposition to the package because "I do not believe that we should give the right-wing extremist Netanyahu government an additional USD10.1 billion with no strings attached to continue their inhumane war against the Palestinian people."



"Israel has the absolute right to defend itself against the Hamas terrorists who attacked them on Oct. 7. They do not have the legal or moral right to kill thousands of innocent Palestinian men, women and children," he stated in a declaration.



In addition to the nearly USD 4 billion in annual military assistance that the United States routinely provides to Israel, the proposed USD 14.3 billion in funding for the country is part of a comprehensive package put forth by President Biden. This broader package encompasses over USD 61 billion allocated for Ukraine, along with funding earmarked for various other national security priorities outlined by Biden.



The Senate vote conducted on Wednesday was a procedural step to initiate discussions on the proposed package. Notably, Republicans have attached conditions to their potential support for the package, emphasizing the need for significant revisions to U.S. border policies.

