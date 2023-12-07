Saudi Foreign Min., UN Chief Stress Efforts For Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- The Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres stressed on Thursday the importance of making more efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Prince Faisal received a call from Guterres, referring to the speech he gave to the UN Security Council's (UNSC) President, calling to invoke article 99 of the United Nation charter.

The move requests the Security Council to face the danger that threatens Gaza Strip, and causing a humanitarian crisis.

The Foreign Minister expressed his appreciation and support to the step taken by Guterres in invoking article 99 from the United Nations charter. (end)

