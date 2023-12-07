(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 7 (KUNA)

1965 -- Eight members of the National Assembly: Abdulrazzaq Al-Khaled, Sami Al-Munayyes, Ali Al-Omar, Ahmad Al-Khateeb, Rashed Al-Tawheed, Yaaqoub Al-Humaidhi, Jassem Al-Qatami and Sulaiman Al-Mutawwa, submitted resignation in protest of what they deemed as regulations restricting freedoms.1982 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree to establish the Institute for Banking Studies to run under the umbrella of the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK). The Institute aimed to develop and improve the national workforce in the banking sector.

1997 -- Kuwait government approved a decree to amend law 139/91 over the supreme consultative committee for completion of the implementation of the Islamic Sharia and making it a permanent committee.

2005 -- Hessa Al-Abdulrazzaq cardiac center opened at Al-Sabah medical area. The 16-room center was equipped with the latest gear and technology.

2009 -- The Municipal Council agreed to the name change of Um Qaser area to Al-Buhaith as approved by the Cabinet.

2009 -- Kuwaiti businessman and senior lawmaker Abdulrazzaq Al-Sane passed away at age 81.

2014 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah was honored by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for his efforts within the humanitarian field.

2016 -- Kuwait University organized a ceremony celebrating its 50th anniversary. The ceremony was held at Abdullah Al-Jaber Theater of the KU's campus in Shuwaikh.

2020 -- Kuwait Foundation for Advancement of Sciences' (KFAS) Scientific Center announced success of dispatch of first scientific experiment to the International Space Station (ISS).