Renowned Film Personality And Educator, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Honored With Ganesh Bharat Ratan Award

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: In a momentous event held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and President of Marwah Studios, was bestowed with the prestigious Ganesh Bharat Ratan Award by MSMECCII (Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India). The recognition was presented during the two-day Global Conference and CEO's Summit, where leaders from various sectors converged to discuss and strategize the future of micro, small, and medium enterprises.



The award, a testament to Dr. Marwah's outstanding contributions to the fields of film, media, and education, was presented by Dr. Indrajit Ghosh, the President of MSMECCII, in the distinguished presence of industry stalwarts attending the conference.



Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Sandeep Marwah humbly stated,“I am humbled and thankful to the organization for considering me for this award. This recognition has motivated me to do more in life. My sole purpose is to uplift the level of the people of this country.”



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, with an impressive list of achievements, holds nine World Records in the media and entertainment industry and education sector. His remarkable journey has made him a subject of study in 27 countries and numerous national and international universities.



The Ganesh Bharat Ratan Award acknowledges Dr. Marwah's relentless pursuit of excellence and his significant impact on both the creative and educational realms. As a visionary and achiever, he continues to inspire and shape the future of the industries he serves.



The event at Vigyan Bhawan not only celebrated Dr. Sandeep Marwah's accomplishments but also highlighted the importance of recognizing and honoring individuals who contribute significantly to the growth and development of micro, small, and medium enterprises in India.





