Bolton White Group Hotels Partners With IDS Next To Elevate Service Standards

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bolton White Group, a leading hospitality brand in Africa renowned for service excellence, has partnered with hospitality technology leader, IDS Next, using IDS Next's FortuneNext 7.0 Hotel ERP to provide service excellence. Among its three properties using IDS Next's Enterprise Resource Planning solution is Johnwood Hotel (winner of the prestigious World Luxury Hotel Awards 2023 in the category of Luxury New Hotel - Africa, New Luxury Hotel - Nigeria and Luxury City Hotel - Nigeria), Bolton White Hotel and Bolton White Hotel Apartments.



Located in the heart of Nigeria's capital, Abuja, the Bolton White Hotel Group boasts multiple luxury properties built for the perfect stay and has plans for further expansion in Africa. The use of modern technology and innovative solutions is a reflection of their commitment to elevating the guest experience and continued pursuit of excellence.



Leveraging the power of IDS Next hotel ERP solution marks a significant milestone for the Hotel's technological advancement. An all-in-one hotel ERP, FortuneNext 7.0 enables streamlined operations across all the departments of an organisation and has 13 integrated operational modules for multiple departments, covering front and back-office operations.



"You need knowledge, not emotions, to make critical business decisions, and IDS Nest has been very resourceful in setting that standard in terms of service delivery at our properties," said Rakesh Hurrychurn, Group General Manager of Bolton White Hotels.



IDS Next's Chief Revenue Officer, Rajesh Yadav, added, "As a company dedicated to enhancing the hospitality industry standards, IDS Next is proud tech partner to the Bolton White Group, supporting their mission of service excellence."



The adoption of IDS Next hotel solutions underscores Bolton White Group's dedication to staying ahead of technological innovation within the hospitality industry. FortuneNext 7.0 aims to create the ultimate guest journey, improve workflows and reinforce Bolton White Hotel's position as a popular hospitality destination.



About Bolton White Group:

The Bolton White Group stands as a towering leader, redefining excellence across multiple sectors. Anchored by a legacy of innovation and commitment, the group comprises a constellation of companies: the distinguished Johnwood Hotel, the iconic Bolton White Hotel & Apartment, the visionary Bolton Properties, and the stalwart Bolton Security.



About IDS Next:

IDS Next is the largest hospitality solutions provider in emerging markets, catering to global customers in 50 countries with award-winning software. Streamlining both front and back-office hospitality operations, IDS Next provides full-stack ERP solutions for hotels, restaurants, leisure and wellness sectors, and integrates with over 100 leading technology partners. Having over 35 years of experience, the company promises the most secure operations with its PA DSS-certified and GDPR-compliant solutions. Today, the company powers 300,000+ rooms, 220+ hotel chains, 25,000+ POS outlets and 300+ leisure venues across the globe and is trusted by multiple renowned hospitality brands including, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Taj Hotels, ITC Hotels, Choice Hotels and Louvre Hotels Group. For more, visit

