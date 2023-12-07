he International Medical Center provides medical care for the 37th America’s Cup

(MENAFN- Global Advertising) T

Jeddah, December 2023

The International Medical Center in Jeddah “IMC” sponsored the thirty-seventh America’s Cup event, that was hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the first time in the middle east. The Saudi Sailing Federation, in collaboration with the Saudi Ministry of Sport, organized the AC37 event, which took place at the Jeddah Yacht Club from November 29 to December 2.

The sponsorship covered every aspect of the race, from planning and building to training prior to the official competition, where the IMC offered comprehensive medical coverage overseen by highly qualified medical cadres, providing all ambulatory, nursing, and medical services for both competitors and guests.

Approximately thirty medical professionals, including physicians, nurses, emergency room personnel, and specialists in emergency medicine, as well as four ambulances, participated in the delivery of this medical care through a major medical clinic equipped with advanced equipment to handle a wide range of injuries and critical cases.

Six medical points were stationed at the venue, four of which were on land and the other two were at sea. Two golf cart ambulances were commissioned for easy mobility within the audience area and in between participating teams, alongside four ambulances equipped with cutting edge technology.

Dr. Walid Fitaihi, CEO of the IMC, stated: "We were keen to offer top-notch medical care to the participants in this significant international event, given our interest in taking part in all sporting events held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and our collaboration with the Saudi Ministry of Sport, represented by the Saudi Sailing Federation, to promote the development of marine sports in the Kingdom. This sponsorship and participation stem from the role of the IMC and its commitment to achieving the goals of Vision 2030."

It is noteworthy that the thirty-seventh America’s Cup race attracted a sizable number of spectators from the marine sports community. The six teams competed on the waters of the Red Sea, where the New Zealand team emerged victorious with 64 points, besting the Italian team in second place, the Swiss team in third place, the American team in fourth place, the British team in fifth place, and the French team coming in last.







