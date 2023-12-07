Monument To Hero Of Ukraine Oleksandr Matsiievskyi Opens In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Ukraine's Armed Forces Day, December 6, 2023, a monument to Hero of Ukraine Oleksandr Matsiievskyi was unveiled in the city of Kyiv.

The monument was installed on the territory of the National Historical and Architectural Museum 'Kyiv Fortress', an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The opening ceremony was attended by the relatives of the fallen hero, namely his mother Paraska Matsiievska-Demchuk and wife Yuliia Matsiievska.



































The authors of the monument said they had been working on the project for more than two months. In order to create a realistic sculpture, they used plasticine, clay, silicone, and computer technologies.

The artist sculptor, Oleh Tsos, mentioned that it was important for them to convey the fallen hero's glance.

A reminder that Oleksandr Matsiievskyi was taken prisoner by Russians near the Donetsk region's Soledar. The occupiers shot him dead after he said:“Glory to Ukraine”.

Photo: Yevhenii Kotenko, Ukrinform