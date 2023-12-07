Republicans In U.S. Senate Block Ukraine, Israel Aid Bill

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Republican minority in the U.S. Senate blocked a procedural vote on a bill that would lay down supplemental funding that includes, among other things, assistance to Ukraine and Israel, citing the lack of provisions on border policy changes.

Voting took place on Wednesday, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

According to procedural rules, the bill had to receive at least 60 votes in order to be submitted for further consideration. It was ultimately supported by 49 senators, while 51 voted against.

At the same time, independent senator Bernie Sanders joined the 49 Republicans in opposing the bill. In addition, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer voted "no" to be able to re-table the document for another vote.

Before the procedural vote, Senator Schumer expressed his misunderstanding over the Republicans actually taking aid to Ukraine hostage in order to promote their own intra-party interests without the possibility of any compromises.

He criticized GOP senators for delaying aid to Ukraine while not being able to present a border package that can pass the Senate floor.

As reported by Ukrinform, the day before, Democratic senators submitted a bill on national security supplemental funding in the total amount of nearly $111 billion. It provides for aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, as well as measures aimed at protecting the southern border of the United States.