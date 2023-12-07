               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ukraine To Receive From Japan $4.5B For Reconstruction - PM Kishida


12/7/2023 12:36:57 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Japan is ready to allocate about $4.5 billion to Ukraine for the country's post-war reconstruction efforts.

That's according to Kyodo citing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as saying, Ukrinform reports.

"Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who represents this year's G7 chair, told the summit that Tokyo is ready to provide some $4.5 billion in additional funds to help war-torn Ukraine in its recovery efforts," the article says.

Read also: Britain to allocate GBP 29M winter aid package to Ukraine

It should be recalled that on Wednesday, a virtual summit of G7 leaders was held under the chairmanship of Japan. Among other decisions made, the intention was announced to introduce restrictions on Russian diamonds by January 1, 2024.

MENAFN07122023000193011044ID1107550285

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search