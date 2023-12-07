Ukraine To Receive From Japan $4.5B For Reconstruction - PM Kishida

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Japan is ready to allocate about $4.5 billion to Ukraine for the country's post-war reconstruction efforts.
That's according to Kyodo citing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as saying, Ukrinform reports.
"Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who represents this year's G7 chair, told the summit that Tokyo is ready to provide some $4.5 billion in additional funds to help war-torn Ukraine in its recovery efforts," the article says. Read also:
It should be recalled that on Wednesday, a virtual summit of G7 leaders was held under the chairmanship of Japan. Among other decisions made, the intention was announced to introduce restrictions on Russian diamonds by January 1, 2024.
