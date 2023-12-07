Türkiye 'Neutralizes' 11 PKK Terrorists In Northern Iraq

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish security forces“neutralized” 11 PKK terrorists in
northern Iraq, said the Turkish Defense Ministry on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
Earlier in the morning, three PKK terrorists were targeted and
“neutralized” in the Operation Claw Lock zone as a result of the
army's“determined operations,” said the ministry on X.
The other eight terrorists were later“neutralized” in the same
zone by an airstrike conducted by the country's armed forces, the
ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said they will continue to destroy terrorists'
nests under the motto“Wherever the terrorist is, that's our
target.”
It added that they will continue operations“with determination
until the last terrorist is neutralized.”
Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the
terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.
Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock last year in April to
target the PKK terror group's hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and
Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish
border.
In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the
PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU
- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people,
including women, children, and infants.
