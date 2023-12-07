Uzbekistan Became World's Largest Gold Seller In October

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The sales volume of the precious metal amounted to 11 tons,
which is five times more than the figures for Kazakhstan, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.
In October, Uzbekistan became the world's largest seller of
gold, World Gold Council reports.
Net purchases of gold by central banks in October amounted to 42
tons, which signals a slowdown in the trend towards the acquisition
of the precious metal. Purchases decreased by 41% compared to
September, but this is still above the average for
January-September 2023.
The main buyer of the precious metal was China, which purchased 23
tons. Türkiye is in second place with 19 tons, followed by Poland
(3 tons), India (3 tons), Czech Republic (2 tons), Kyrgyzstan and
Qatar (1 ton each).
Uzbekistan sold 11 tons of gold in October. This is five times
more than Kazakhstan, which is next behind.
According to the Statistics Agency, in October Uzbekistan sold
gold worth $1.24 billion, over the previous ten months - $6.87
billion, increasing year-on-year by 2.3 times.
