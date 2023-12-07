China's Currency Globalization May Gain Momentum In 2024

(MENAFN- Asia Times) In 2023, China's currency the renminbi, or yuan, achieved a remarkable surge in its cross-border use, marking a significant departure from its historically stagnant global payment share.

Since China initiated efforts to internationalize its currency in 2004, the yuan's share in global payments had hovered around 1.9%.

However, in a surprising turn of events, this figure skyrocketed to 3.6% by October this year – and we anticipate this trend is poised to gain even more momentum in 2024.

One of the primary catalysts behind the accelerated internationalization of the yuan is the shifting geopolitical landscape. In recent years, geopolitical tensions have intensified, prompting countries and businesses to diversify their currency holdings and transactions.