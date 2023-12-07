Amkor Takes CHIPS Act Reshoring Bait In Arizona

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Amkor Technology, the only top-ranked outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) service provider headquartered in the United States, has announced plans to build a US$2 billion facility in the state of Arizona.

The plan, announced on November 30, will no doubt please US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who is a strong advocate of building advanced integrated circuit (IC) packaging facilities domestically to reduce US dependence on Asia.

Planned in tandem with Apple, which will be Amkor's first and largest customer, the new facility will assemble, package and test devices made by Taiwan's TSMC, the world's largest and most advanced IC foundry which is building its own factories in Arizona.

Apple, maker of the iPhone, iPad and iMac computers, is TSMC's largest customer; Amkor has worked with TSMC for several years. TSMC expects to start operations at its first factory in Arizona in the first half of 2025, while the first phase of Amkor's new facility should be ready for production in late 2025 or 2026.

In addition to smartphones, Amkor plans to serve other segments of the IC market, including high-performance computing and the chip-intensive auto industry. Amkor is the world's largest OSAT service provider for fabricators of automotive ICs.

Amkor

has applied for funding under the US CHIPS and Science Act, which provides subsidies to companies that build facilities in the US deemed to contribute to supply chain resilience, technological advance and employment in the semiconductor industry.

According to Amkor's management, the US government subsidy“will be critical to Amkor's project moving forward.” Amkor expects eventually to employ about 2,000 workers at its Arizona facility.

Amkor is promising to create 2,000 new jobs in Arizona. Image: Twitter