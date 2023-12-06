Pioneering TV Writer And Producer Norman Lear Dies Aged 101: US Media

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Washington: Television writer and producer Norman Lear, whose trailblazing sitcoms in the 1970s and 1980s revolutionized popular entertainment in America, has died at age 101, US media said Wednesday.
Lear, whose death was confirmed to the New York Times and other outlets by a family spokeswoman, created boundary-breaking hit shows like "All In the Family" and "The Jeffersons."
