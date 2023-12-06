Qatar Screens Light Up With Worldwide Cinema This December

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: This December, Qatar's cinema screens are gearing up to offer a captivating array of films from around the globe, promising a mix of entertainment and joy to moviegoers, inviting audiences to embark on a cinematic journey featuring a spectrum of film genres from various cultures, ensuring a rich and varied movie-going experience.

Here's a glimpse into the collection of movies hitting the screens this month:

Thanks Giving (Horror)

Release date: December 7, 2023

Language: English



It takes place in Plymouth, Massachusetts, where a Thanksgiving-inspired killer emerges after a Black Friday tragedy.

Asthra (Crime)

Release date: December 7, 2023

Language: Malayalam

Set in Sulthan Bathery Wayanad district, this movie revolves around a chilling crime where two police officers are brutally killed, sparking an intense investigation.

Shamareekh (Romance)

Release date: December 7, 2023

Language: Arabic

This gripping drama follows Raouf, the son of an Egyptian arms dealer, caught in a web of dark tasks and family rivalry.

Silent Night (Action)

Release date: December 7, 2023

Language: English

A tale of vengeance, this movie portrays a grieving father's quest for retribution against a notorious gang on Christmas Eve.

Hypnotic (Action)

Release date: December 7, 2023

Language: English

It involves a detective delving into a world of mysterious crimes linked to his missing daughter.

Sana Ola Khatf (Comedy)

Release date: December 7, 2023

Language: Arabic

This comedy follows a bumbling gang's attempts at major thefts, eventually resorting to kidnapping.

Goodbye Julia (Drama)

Release date: December 7, 2023

Language: Arabic

The film portrays Mona, a northern Sudanese singer, grappling with guilt and trying to reconcile with her past.

Migration (Animation)

Release date: December 7, 2023

Language: Arabic

An animated adventure that follows the Mallard family's journey from New England to the tropical landscapes of Jamaica

Conjuring Kannappan (Horror)

Release date: December 8, 2023

Language: Tamil

A gamer, Kannappan, finds himself trapped in a perilous dream world, where the lines between reality and fantasy blur.

Aalavandhan (Action)

Release date: December 8, 2023

Language: Tamil

Two brothers, haunted by their traumatic childhood, find themselves on a collision course.

CAPTAIN MILLER (Action)

Release date: December 15, 2023

Language: Tamil

Narrative follows Miller and his band of outlaws as they navigate daring heists and confront challenges.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (Action)

Release date: December 21, 2023

Language: English

When a formidable ancient power is awakened, Aquaman finds himself forming a tenuous alliance with an unexpected ally, aiming to shield both Atlantis and the world from catastrophic destruction.

SALAAR (Drama, Thriller)

Release date: December 22, 2023

Language: TELUGU

'SALAAR' narrates a story set in a war-torn city, weaving a narrative of loyalty and power.

TROLLS 3: BAND TOGETHER (Animation)

Release date: December 28, 2023

Language: English

Poppy and Branch embark on an adventure to reunite a boy band and rescue a kidnapped member.

Mother, May I (Horror)

Release date: December 28, 2023

Language: English

This horror story delves into the unsettling changes in Anya, who eerily begins to mimic her fiancée's deceased mother