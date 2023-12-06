Sheikha Al Mayassa Launches Podcast, Spotlight On Qatar's Cultural Scene

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums Chairperson H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani will host 'The Power of Culture' podcast where she will speak with "some of the brightest minds in the creative industries".

The trailer video shared by Sheikha Al Mayassa begins with her voice-over querying, "how does a geographically small nation like Qatar deal with the big issues facing the world of culture today?".



As Chairperson of Qatar Museums, which preserves and promotes the nation's cultural heritage as part of its mandate, Sheikha Al Mayassa adds that she is privileged to answer these questions and more.

Sheikha Al Mayassa officially launched this on her Instagram handle captioning, "I truly believe culture is the most powerful means of bringing people together, sparking the kind of dialogue that enables us to learn, grow, share ideas and break down barriers. Qatar has always shared its culture and heritage with people from all over the world," adding that this podcast is her attempt to continue this legacy.

Sheikha Al Mayassa further says that in each episode The Power of Culture podcast will feature some of the brightest minds in the creative industry. The podcast will also include her personal reflections and conversations on the vast array of projects-past, present, and future-that are building the thriving cultural landscape and creative economy in the country.

She further concludes by hoping that "you listen and enjoy – and hopefully come and experience it all for yourself in my beloved Qatar."